Lady Dragons get 1st district win, Grapevine deals with injuries

0:28 Officer killed responding to report of man with a gun in Little Elm Pause

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

2:25 Vicious dog attack starts effort to change Arlington ordinance

12:22 The Lil' Wranglers dance live before the Inauguration Parade

0:24 A prowler shot a homeowner overnight on Kodiak Ct. in Fort Worth

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

1:53 Back to the saddle for a woman with Parkinson's disease

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

0:46 Neighbor watches police staging in Little Elm