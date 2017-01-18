Lady Dragons get 1st district win, Grapevine deals with injuries

The Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage and Carroll girls basketball programs have completed the first half of district play. The second half began on Tuesday.
Carroll (8-15, 1-6 District 5-6A): The good news is that the Lady Dragons picked up their first district win of the year when they defeated Lewisville Hebron, 45-31, on Jan. 10. They have also been in a better offensive stretch where they have broken 40 points in three of their last five games. However, they remain at the bottom of the district standings. That isn’t very good when they are entering a week where they are playing for their postseason lives. They played host to district leader Euless Trinity on Tuesday and then play at Flower Mound Marcus on Friday. Lose both of those games and they are pretty much out of the playoff race. Carroll began the week trailing fourth-place Lewisville by three games. Lewisville ended the first half at 3-4.
Colleyville Heritage (19-6, 7-0 District 8-5A): When Colleyville Heritage plays Grapevine, the one factor head coach Dianna Sager has to watch closely is when junior forward Bryn Gerlich faces Grapevine coach Lindy Slagle.
Formerly Lindy Lombard before she got married, the Gerlich and Lombard families have a long history, going back to their days in Canyon. Bryn’s mother Krista was the girls basketball head coach at West Texas A&M before taking the job at UT-Arlington in 2013-2014. Of course, Slagle’s dad Joe is the legendary girls basketball coach at Canyon. Bryn likely would have played for Lindy’s father. Slagle has been at Grapevine ever since Gerlich started playing for the Colleyville Heritage varsity in 2014-2015.
Keeping the emotions in check is difficult. In last Friday’s 48-35 victory at Grapevine, there were a couple of moments when Gerlich forced shots when there really wasn’t any need to take them.
“That’s something that we talked about,” Sager said. “I know Bryn wants to play hard. She just has to play to her strengths.”
Colleyville Heritage continued its pursuit of an outright district title when it played host to Fort Worth Carter-Riverside on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers travel to Richland on Friday.
Grapevine (12-9, 6-1 District 8-5A): Sitting securely in second place, the Lady Mustangs are dealing with another season-ending injury to a point guard. Sophomore Samantha Tatum has been lost for the season with a broken left wrist. She suffered the injury Jan. 3 against Fort Worth Dunbar. It was diagnosed last week.
Slagle has dealt with this before. In 2014-2015, starting point guard Mandi Routon was lost to a torn ACL. Weeks later, backup point guard Nicole Taake was also lost to a torn ACL.
“It’s really something how this is happened,” Slagle said. “But a lot of roles have changed.”
Meanwhile, sophomore guard Rylee Hanna has been out with a concussion she suffered recently. Slagle hoped Hanna could be released on Wednesday.
Slagle brought up senior Maura McGregor from the junior varsity. In the 48-35 loss to Colleyville Heritage, McGregor hit a 3-point shot.
Grapevine played at Fort Worth Eastern Hills on Tuesday and then plays host to Birdville on Friday.
