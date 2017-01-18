Sophomore becomes major scoring threat, leader for Panthers

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas Pause

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:28 Officer killed responding to report of man with a gun in Little Elm

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

12:22 The Lil' Wranglers dance live before the Inauguration Parade

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:01 Bonds Ranch brands cattle