Third-grader’s essay earns her Colleyville Mayor for a Day honors

If you were elected mayor of Colleyville, what would you do to make Colleyville the best city in North Texas?
Mayor Richard Newton gave Colleyville residents in grades two through seven the opportunity to speak their minds during the annual Mayor for a Day Contest.
Eight-year-old winner London DeZurik was given the oath of office and served as honorary mayor at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. The third-grader spent part of the day meeting with city leaders and touring city facilities. She also hosted a pizza party at City Hall.
The Colleyville Elementary student submitted the winning essay with her ideas for how to make Colleyville the best city in North Texas. City staff and the mayor carefully read over each letter.
“I want to be your Mayor for the Day because I love living in Colleyville,” London wrote. “And I have lots of great ideas to make it the best it can be!”
London’s ideas include putting lights “all over” the water tower, a Fourth of July parade, plans to help her neighbors walk and cycle safely to school and a way to support the police.
Firefighters and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam visited her school to tell London the good news on Dec. 13. Her fellow classmates applauded and cheered for her as Putnam made the announcement.
Her favorite visits of the day were to the water tower and a fire station.
Fire Chief Brian J. Riley, who helped London deck out in — for her — oversized firefighting gear and helped her get into a fire truck, was impressed by how “enthusiastic” and “precious” she was.
London scrawled a handwritten note on lined notebook paper thanking the fire chief, saying “I’m going to be a fire girl when I grow up!!”
Parents Simon DeZurik and Allison Cornwell were thrilled by their daughter’s winning essay, with mom saying, “She’s a great kid. She’s sweet. And she’s a real firecracker.”
Allison said she spellchecked, but the words “were all London’s.”
Grandparents Greg and Kathy Cornwell were equally proud, with Greg saying, “I always say, whatever it is, she has it.”
His wife added: “I call her my ‘Why Not’ girl because when others ask why, she asks, ‘Why Not?’ ”
A highlight at City Hall was the mayor’s presentation of a key to the city to London.
“Not too many people have these,” Newton told her.
London’s essay ended with, “I hope you liked my ideas. I hope I get the chance to be your mayor of the day!”
She included a postscript: “A dog park would be awesome, too!”
