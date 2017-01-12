Courier-Journal

January 12, 2017 11:29 AM

Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake police report

Colleyville

Jan. 6

Colleyville Blvd., 5500 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams); possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.).

Jan. 5

Colleyville Blvd., 4700 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 4

Tarleton Dr., 2200 block: Harassment.

Scarborough Ln. W., 2900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 2

Colleyville Blvd., 6500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams); unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jan. 1

Colleyville Blvd., 5600 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram); marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).

Heritage Ave., 4900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 31

Green Oaks Dr., 4900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Piazza Ln. 1 block: Public intoxication.

Dec. 30

Cheek Rd., 100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 29

Somerset Blvd., 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (less than 1 gram); marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).

Dec. 27

Plantation Dr. S., 1300 block: Identity theft.

Dec. 24

SH 121, 5400 block: Vehicle burglary.

Grapevine

Jan. 5

Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Jan. 3

W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Organized retail theft ($100-$750).

Jan. 2

W. Texas 114, 400 block: Consumption of alcohol by a minor.

S. Main St., 800 block: Assault causing bodily injury.

Jan. 1

Stoneway Dr., 1900 block: Consumption of alcohol by a minor.

E. Northwest Hwy., 700 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

W. Grapevine Mills Cr., 3100 block: Theft (under $100).

E. Dove Loop Rd., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).

Dec. 31

Ira E. Woods Ave., 3700 block: Vehicle burglary.

Southshore Dr., 2800 block: Assault causing bodily injury.

W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

E. Texas 114, 700 block: Firearm theft.

Dec. 30

E. Texas 114, 100 block: Disorderly conduct (language).

Industrial Blvd., 800 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500).

Dec. 29

Boxwood Dr., 3500 block: Public intoxication (other).

Southshore Dr., 2800 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

W. Texas 114, 1300 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (5-10 items).

W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Theft (under $100).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3400 block: Theft of services ($100-$750).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3400 block: Theft of services ($100-$750).

E. Texas 114, 800 block: Theft (under $100).

E. Grapevine Mills Cr., 2200 block: Deadly conduct.

Southshore Dr., 2800 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.

Dec. 28

W. Texas 114, 700 block: Vehicle burglary.

W. Texas 114, 600 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

Cross Roads Dr., 1700 block: Vehicle burglary.

W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

Dec. 27

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3200 block: Vehicle burglary.

E. Dallas Rd., 300 block: Theft (under $100).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).

Dec. 26

Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault with physical contact.

Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

W. College St., 1600 block: Assault by threatening bodily injury.

W. Grapevine Mills Cr., 3100 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Dec. 24

Westport Pkwy., 600 block: Disorderly conduct (fights or affrays).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).

Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Criminal mischief ($2,500-$30,000).

Cable Creek Dr., 1000 block: Vehicle burglary.

Southlake

Jan. 4

Preakness Cr., 300 block: Firearm theft.

Jan. 3

N. Kimball Ave., 500 block: Assault.

E. Texas 114, 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; open container.

Forest Ln., 1300 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

E. FM 1709, 2100 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).

Jan. 2

Gateway Dr., 100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

E. FM 1709, 2800 block: Sexual assault.

Players Cr., 200 block: Vehicle burglary.

Jan. 1

E. Texas 114, 3200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).

Dec. 31

W. Texas 114, 600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 30

Morrison Park Dr., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aberdeen Way, 700 block: Credit/debit card abuse.

Dec. 29

W. FM 1709, 3200 block: Credit/debit card abuse; vehicle burglary.

Dec. 28

Northwood Tr., 600 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

W. FM 1709, 2100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).

W. FM 1709, 2100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).

Dec. 27

Truelove Tr., 500 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

Whispering Dell Ct., 1400 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

Randol Mill Ave., 1300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stonebury Dr., 500 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).

Dec. 26

E. Texas 114, 3000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

E. FM 1709, 2100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).

Dec. 25

S. Kimball Ave., 1000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Silicon Dr., 500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 24

E. Texas 114, 1200 block: Disorderly conduct; disorderly conduct (abusive language).

