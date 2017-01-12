Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake police report

Colleyville
Jan. 6
Colleyville Blvd., 5500 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams); possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.).
Jan. 5
Colleyville Blvd., 4700 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 4
Tarleton Dr., 2200 block: Harassment.
Scarborough Ln. W., 2900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 2
Colleyville Blvd., 6500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams); unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jan. 1
Colleyville Blvd., 5600 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram); marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).
Heritage Ave., 4900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 31
Green Oaks Dr., 4900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Piazza Ln. 1 block: Public intoxication.
Dec. 30
Cheek Rd., 100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 29
Somerset Blvd., 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (less than 1 gram); marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).
Dec. 27
Plantation Dr. S., 1300 block: Identity theft.
Dec. 24
SH 121, 5400 block: Vehicle burglary.
Grapevine
Jan. 5
Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Jan. 3
W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Organized retail theft ($100-$750).
Jan. 2
W. Texas 114, 400 block: Consumption of alcohol by a minor.
S. Main St., 800 block: Assault causing bodily injury.
Jan. 1
Stoneway Dr., 1900 block: Consumption of alcohol by a minor.
E. Northwest Hwy., 700 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
W. Grapevine Mills Cr., 3100 block: Theft (under $100).
E. Dove Loop Rd., 800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000).
Dec. 31
Ira E. Woods Ave., 3700 block: Vehicle burglary.
Southshore Dr., 2800 block: Assault causing bodily injury.
W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
E. Texas 114, 700 block: Firearm theft.
Dec. 30
E. Texas 114, 100 block: Disorderly conduct (language).
Industrial Blvd., 800 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500).
Dec. 29
Boxwood Dr., 3500 block: Public intoxication (other).
Southshore Dr., 2800 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
W. Texas 114, 1300 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (5-10 items).
W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Theft (under $100).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3400 block: Theft of services ($100-$750).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3400 block: Theft of services ($100-$750).
E. Texas 114, 800 block: Theft (under $100).
E. Grapevine Mills Cr., 2200 block: Deadly conduct.
Southshore Dr., 2800 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury.
Dec. 28
W. Texas 114, 700 block: Vehicle burglary.
W. Texas 114, 600 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
Cross Roads Dr., 1700 block: Vehicle burglary.
W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
Dec. 27
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3200 block: Vehicle burglary.
E. Dallas Rd., 300 block: Theft (under $100).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500).
Dec. 26
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault with physical contact.
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Public intoxication (alcohol).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
W. College St., 1600 block: Assault by threatening bodily injury.
W. Grapevine Mills Cr., 3100 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Dec. 24
Westport Pkwy., 600 block: Disorderly conduct (fights or affrays).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Criminal mischief ($2,500-$30,000).
Cable Creek Dr., 1000 block: Vehicle burglary.
Southlake
Jan. 4
Preakness Cr., 300 block: Firearm theft.
Jan. 3
N. Kimball Ave., 500 block: Assault.
E. Texas 114, 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; open container.
Forest Ln., 1300 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
E. FM 1709, 2100 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.).
Jan. 2
Gateway Dr., 100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
E. FM 1709, 2800 block: Sexual assault.
Players Cr., 200 block: Vehicle burglary.
Jan. 1
E. Texas 114, 3200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).
Dec. 31
W. Texas 114, 600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 30
Morrison Park Dr., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aberdeen Way, 700 block: Credit/debit card abuse.
Dec. 29
W. FM 1709, 3200 block: Credit/debit card abuse; vehicle burglary.
Dec. 28
Northwood Tr., 600 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
W. FM 1709, 2100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams).
W. FM 1709, 2100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).
Dec. 27
Truelove Tr., 500 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
Whispering Dell Ct., 1400 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
Randol Mill Ave., 1300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stonebury Dr., 500 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items).
Dec. 26
E. Texas 114, 3000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
E. FM 1709, 2100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).
Dec. 25
S. Kimball Ave., 1000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Silicon Dr., 500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 24
E. Texas 114, 1200 block: Disorderly conduct; disorderly conduct (abusive language).
