Grapevine, Heritage look forward to resuming rivalry

The Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage boys basketball teams will resume their district rivalry on Friday night, and coaches Jeremy Mills and Stephen Hamrick said they expect it to be a good one.
On one side, the likes of Andrew Lastinger and Ethan Tabor have proved to be scoring machines for the Mustangs, while on the other side, Nico Bossinakis led his team with 32 points in the Panthers’ 62-57 district-opening victory over perennial powerhouse Fort Worth Dunbar.
The Mustangs and Panthers will play each other at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Grapevine High School, and Mills said he expects Colleyville Heritage to give his team all it can handle.
“This is a huge district game for us, and we know that Colleyville Heritage is very well coached and playing at a high level,” Mills said. “We are expecting a very intense and an extremely competitive game that both teams want to win very badly.”
Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage have one of the great rivalries in the state, and Mills said that both sides are aware of it and look forward to the tradition of strong, fiercely contested games between these two programs.
“It’s an honor for our coaches, players, and fans to be a part of such a great rivalry,” Mills said. “ We’re very fortunate to be able to experience this at the high-school level.”
For Hamrick, the Colleyville Heritage boys basketball team is anticipating a difficult contest with the Mustangs and said that when these two teams match up, it is always a lot of fun.
“Grapevine-Collyeville is always a fun and exciting game,” Hamrick said. “There will be a great atmosphere and it should be a good game.”
Hamrick acknowledged the great rivalry that exists between Colleyville Heritage and Grapevine, but did not want to lose sight of the fact that his district is full of good teams and his players must take every game seriously.
“The district race is wide open and every team is in the mix,” Hamrick said. “No team can take a night off. I think this is a very competitive and talented league with great parity. This is another important game that can impact the standings.”
