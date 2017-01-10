First baby of 2017 born to Keller couple at Baylor Grapevine

Dylan received a loving welcome from parents Matt and Natalie Lopez when he was the first 2017 baby born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine on New Year’s Day.
But his arrival was just as eagerly welcomed by 2-year-old brother Austin.
“Dylan is beautiful and already has a big brother who loves him,” said Matt, a Keller resident who is an area manager for a mattress firm. “We always reiterated to love and pray for his baby brother in mommy’s tummy.”
“It’ll be fun to watch them grow up together and play with each other and learn from each other,” the proud father said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Added Natalie: “Austin is so funny, holding him, kissing him, singing to him. He gets anxious when Dylan cries because he doesn’t want him to be upset.”
Dylan was supposed to arrive on Jan. 13. But he had other plans. Natalie was expecting to beat that date because her second son “was so active in the womb.”
The couple had gone out for a friend’s birthday party when Natalie realized Dylan was not going to wait another two weeks. They went to the hospital the next morning — New Year’s Eve — with both thinking a New Year’s baby “would be a good way to start off the year,” Natalie said.
Arriving at 5:24 p.m. on Jan. 1, Dylan weighed in at 7 pounds and measured 19 3/4 inches long.
“He’s beautiful and has brunette hair,” Natalie said. “He’s happy. ”
Natalie, who teachers grades 10, 11 and 12 at Euless Trinity High School, said with a quip that her son shares her love of mathematics.
“He’s already doing algebra,” she said with a laugh, adding that she worked up until Christmas break and plans to return to the classroom in April. She is also working on her doctorate.
The Lopez’s spoke from the hospital Monday, a day highlighted by visits from family and friends including Natalie’s parents, Mary Nan and Mickey Castro of Grapevine and Matt’s mother, Jamie Saticone of Euless, and family friend Johnny McCullough.
The new parents said having at least two children was a priority since they married on March 13, 2010.
“We were not going to be a one-kid household,” Natalie said, adding that both have several siblings.
They met after both graduated in 2004 from college, he from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches and she from the University of Texas at Austin. Both moved back home with their parents while planning their careers.
Matt and Natalie met in 2005 at a gathering of 10 acquaintances for a night out at an area restaurant.
When Matt saw his future wife, his first thought was “wow!”
Natalie said she fell for him, too.
“When he walked through the door, I thought, ‘He’s too cute.’ ”
That was more than a decade and two sons ago.
Matt was present in the delivery room and remembers his first words to his son: “I love you.”
