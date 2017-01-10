Junior emerges as scoring threat for senior-laden Dragons

Carroll boys basketball coach Eric McDade has gotten good senior leadership from this team this season, but Jack McBride is making a big splash in his junior year.
The Carroll forward has been one of the leading scorers for the Dragons this season, and McDade said that McBride brings a lot to the table, including a great attitude.
“Jack is an extremely hard worker,” McDade said. “He is ready to work everyday. He is truly a leader who leads by example. In addition, he’s always positive and a great teammate.”
Carroll rebounded from a loss in its district opener to Lewisville with a 15-point victory over Trophy Club Nelson last Tuesday, and McBride said that he has been pleased with the way his team has played early on in district and throughout the non-district schedule.
“We have been pretty successful this season thus far,” McBride said. “This is largely due to our togetherness as a team. Everybody on our team has embraced their role and gives 100 percent each and every day.”
McBride, 17, who also plays baseball and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a volunteer organization called ASTRA, said that he tries “to bring a physical low-post presence to our team.”
McBride said he has a couple of team and individual objectives for the season.
“The ultimate goal of the basketball team is to not only win our district, but to get to the state tournament as well,” McBride said. “A personal goal for me is to shoot at least 75 percent from the free-throw line.”
McDade said he has some expectations of his own for the junior forward throughout the remainder of the district season and said he believes McBride can meet them.
“As we continue to work through district play, we will look for Jack to provide leadership from his experience,” McDade said. “Jack has played in a lot of big games, and his experience will be invaluable to the team.”
