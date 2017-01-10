Junior emerges as scoring threat for senior-laden Dragons

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history Pause

2:40 Protest against 10 day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

1:38 Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:01 Coast Guard rescues crew of four from disabled fishing boat in the Bering Sea