January 5, 2017 2:41 PM

Students create winning art in GCISD card contest

Students from across the district took part in the annual Grapevine-Colleyville school district’s Holiday Card Art Contest. Skyler Lepschy, Colleyville Heritage High School; Sarah Tu, Colleyville Middle School; and Audrey Kizer, Colleyville Elementary School were named winners in their grade levels. Students followed the City of Grapevine's parade theme of "Famous Winter Holiday Characters" as the focus for their entries. In addition to having their artwork used for the district's annual Holiday Card, Lepschy, Tu and Kizer were honored at the Dec. 12 Board of Trustees Meeting.

