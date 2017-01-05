Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake community calendar

Colleyville
Jan. 6
Meals on Wheels
Colleyville Senior Center, 2512 Glade Rd., hosts Metroport Meals on Wheels in the Lone Star Room, with coffee, treats and games in the morning, followed by lunch and then Bingo. No reservations required; fee is $4 but those 90 and older eat free. For information call 817-503-1195.
Friday, 10 a.m.
Jan. 7.
Curbside leaf recycling
Participants can place bagged leaves at the curb for pickup. There is no limit on the number of leaves that can be put out for pickup and any bag is acceptable. But anything other than leaves will be left at the curb. Christmas trees will also be picked up for recycling. For information call 817-503-1000. Saturday, bags must be at the curb by 7:30 a.m.
Jan. 10
Sense of Social Security
Colleyville Senior Center, 2512, hosts a class by the Foundation for Financial Education on “Making Sense out of Social Security,” in the Texas Room. For information or to sign up call 817-503-1195.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Grapevine
Jan. 4
Wine 101
Bingham Family Tasting Room, 620 S. Main St., offers Wine Tasting 101, a class on the five S’s of wine tasting, with an interactive presentation using 100-percent grown and made Bingham wines. Fee is $20 and includes and hand-out and Cellar Rat MJ Hawe. For information call 682-651-8668.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7
Stamp, Paper Arts Fest
Heirloom Productions presents the Rubber Stamp & Paper Arts Festival at the Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Includes classes and demonstrations on scrap and memory booking, card making, paper crafting, book arts, calligraphy arts and art rubber stamping. Passes are $8 at the door, with some local stores offering passes for $6 in advance. For information visit HeirloomPro.com.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jan. 8
Pie & Wine Pairing
Umbra Winery, 415 S. Main St., hosts Pie & Wine Pairing with JudyPie. Cost is $30 per person plus tax; $20 plus tax for Umbra Wine Club members. Pre-registration required and seating is limited. For information call 817-421-2999. Sunday, 2 p.m.
Jan. 10
Birding 101
Grapevine Parks and Recreation offers Birding 101, an adult gardening class, at the Bessie Mitchell House, 411 Ball St., for ages 18 and over led by Karen Rice, on recognizing birds common to the area and how to help them during the winter months. Includes a free birding journal. Free. For information call 817-410-3450 or email lgrove@grapevinetexas.gov. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Southlake
Jan. 9
Community Engagement
A Community Engagement Committee Meeting will meet at Town Hall in Room 4A, 1400 Main St. For more information call 817-748-8005.
Jan. 9
Metroport Teen Court
Metroport Teen Court Advisory Board will meeting at the Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Headquarters Building, 600 State St, For information call 817-748-8346.
Monday, 5:45- 6:45 p.m.
Jan. 7
Read to a Dog
Children can come in to the libaray and read to Malbec, a certified reading therapy dog at the Southlake Library, 1400 Main Street, Suite 130. Visit www.cityofsouthlake.com/93/Library to reserrve a spot.
Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.
Jan. 10
Risk Management
Anthony D’Amico offers a free financial education seminar on managing financial risks and dealing with unexpected events, at Southlake Public Library, 1400 Main St., 3rd floor. For information call 817-748-8243 or email southlakelibrary@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
