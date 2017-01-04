Construction to begin soon on GCISD indoor practice facilities

Construction is set to begin in February on multipurpose activity centers at Colleyville Heritage and Grapevine high schools, officials said.
The pair of projects, which will provide indoor practice facilities for football, soccer, marching band and other activities, will cost about $16.4 million each, part of a $249 million bond package voters approved in March.
At the Dec. 12 board meeting, Gary Rademacher, the district’s bond consultant and a principal in Huckabee Architects, said construction documents were posted for bids and sent to city officials in Colleyville and Grapevine for final approval.
Grapevine city officials have asked for a drainage study. The facility at Grapevine High School will be combined in a construction project with an expansion of the roof system at the district’s agriculture barn, also on site. The indoor practice center will be on the south side of the high school, just west of the main student parking lot; the barn is south of the parking lot.
Rolling the two projects together allows the district to “get more bang for your buck,” Rademacher said.
Officials expect construction on the multipurpose activity center to take about a year.
Design plans will be complete in January for the single biggest project in the bond, the $33.6 million reconstruction of much of Cannon Elementary School in Grapevine. Plans call for rebuilding everything but a newer fifth-grade classroom wing, which is newer than the rest of the structure and will be remodeled.
Cannon Elementary serves as a Grapevine neighborhood and magnet school for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
Comments