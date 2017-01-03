Carroll junior says key to success is self-sacrifice

The Southlake Carroll boys basketball team is heading into district play with a lot of confidence following a trip to the postseason last year and with several key players back from that team.
One of those players, Stephen Blomstrom, has provided a strong presence for the Dragons this season, and coach Eric McDade said it is Blomstrom’s versatility that makes him such an asset tot he team.
“Stephen is an excellent teammate,” McDade said. “Moreover, he is a talented guard who has great range and can also put the ball on the floor. He is developing nicely as a complete player.”
The Dragons were 8-7 through the first 15 games of the regular season, and Blomstrom said he believes that Carroll is in great shape early on.
“We’re having a great season so far,” Blomstrom said. “I love our group this year and the chemistry we have, both on and off the court. We’re truly a family. What I try to bring is leadership vocally on the court, as well as by example. I’ll do whatever it takes to win on both sides of the court for our team to be successful.”
Blomstrom is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Honor Society and the Finance Club at Carroll Senior and said he has several objectives for the season.
“I want to take it one step at a time,” Blomstrom said. “So first is to out-work our opponents every day, win our district outright, win the regional tournament and then advance to state. My personal goals are to be first-team all-district and then all-region, and in order to do that I want to be as unselfish as possible and contribute in every way I can to get us wins.”
The junior point guard said that for the Dragons to make the postseason in 2017, he and his teammates must remember to play for one another.
“We need to become completely selfless,” Blomstrom said. “It will take every player on our team sacrificing everything they have in order to make a deep run, and I know we’re capable of doing so.”
McDade said he would like for Blomstrom to continue to work on his game as he has been doing and said the rest will take care of itself.
“Stephen has high expectations for himself and our team,” McDade said. “He is developing into a very good leader. We expect great things from Stephen during district play.”
