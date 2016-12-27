GCISD teams shorthanded for holidays, Carroll takes time off

The Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage and Grapevine girls basketball programs are in their holiday break this week. While the Lady Mustangs and Lady Panthers have tournaments lined up, the Lady Dragons played in Arizona last week and have the break free.
Grapevine (7-6, 3-0 District 8-5A): A methodical 50-9 win over Fort Worth Poly helped the Lady Mustangs surpass the .500 mark for the first time this season. it’s been a steady climb for head coach Lindy Slagle’s program.
It was something that she expected because of the offensive challenges this team faced. Although the Lady Parrots may not have presented the challenge Grapevine would have wanted, recent scoring distribution has been ideal. In that win, Samantha Tatum scored 15, while Tatum Tellin and Jessi Prater each scored 12. That’s nearly 80 percent of the output.
Tellin collected a double-double with 15 rebounds.
Slagle’s team entered the break playing secure basketball, committing only 16 turnovers in the last two games against Birdville and Poly. Grapevine is tied for the district lead with Colleyville Heritage.
“They played very unselfishly and were patient in finding the best shot with each possession,” Slagle said. “We feel good about where were are at now.”
Grapevine is scheduled to play in the Mansfield tournament Wednesday-Friday and opens against Mansfield Summit. This tournament should offer a great degree of difficulty. It’s going to be even more difficult because the program will be missing two important players. Sophomore wing Symone Wesley will be at a volleyball event. Guard Rylee Hanna will be in a soccer tournament.
“I’d really like for us to play fearlessly, focus on improvement and not worry about the outcome of games,” Slagle said.
Slagle is not expected to be with the team. She’s scheduled to have her baby boy induced either Wednesday or Thursday.
Colleyville Heritage (13-4, 3-0 District 8-5A): The Lady Panthers appear to be the class of the district. They really haven’t been challenged in their first three district games against Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, Richland and Fort Worth Dunbar. They have won by an average of 48.7 points.
Against Dunbar on Dec. 20, the Lady Panthers led by as many as 30 before they emptied the bench in the fourth quarter. And this was with a shorthanded roster. Senior forward Alyssa Harris has been dealing with a high ankle sprain and has missed the first three district games. She is not expected back until Wednesday’s start at the Duncanville tournament.
However, junior guard Renata Palomo returned against Dunbar following her ankle injury.
The Lady Panthers open the Duncanville tournament against Houston Westbury Christian.
“I’ve really had a chance to play some combinations, so the good thing is that everyone got equal playing time,” head coach Dianna Sager said. “I’m hoping to see us compete at a very high level against some of the best competition in the state.”
Carroll (7-12, 0-3 District 5-6A): The experience at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix last week was rough but probably offered some life lessons.
Carroll went at least 1-3 in the tournament and does not have a tournament this week. The Lady Dragons were only practicing up to the resumption of District 5-6A play, Tuesday at Northwest Byron Nelson.
