Dragons runner says national title could mean pressure in college

Reed Brown saved his best performance of the fall for an encore.
The Southlake Carroll distance runner won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championship National Finals last week, bringing a national championship back to his home state.
“It’s huge,” Carroll cross country coach Justin Leonard said. “I know it’s kind of cliché, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal. I’m really excited. I know he’ll do well out in Oregon. It’s kind of the hub of distance running in this country.”
Brown is headed to the University of Oregon in the fall on a full scholarship.
The Carroll senior was the first Texan in more than three decades to win the national competition, and Brown said that he was not sure that he would even do that well in the competition on the days leading up to the event.
“Honestly, I wasn’t too confident coming in, my frame of mind was ‘just relax,’” Brown said on the day of the competition. “Whatever happens, happens. My car door slammed on my calf on Thursday and it hurt each day, but (the day of the competition) I woke up today and it felt fine. I was lucky. Everything worked out.”
Brown said he is not sure whether his teammates at the University of Oregon will give him a hard time next season, or if it will simply put more pressure on him to perform.
“It’s kind of a little bit of both,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of other national champs there, but it also leaves a big expectation on me. It definitely puts a bigger expectation on me. Which is good, because it will kind of push me a little bit in the future.”
Leonard said that he was extremely pleased with how things unfolded for Brown and said the senior distance runner definitely ran according to plan.
“It played out perfectly,” Leonard said. “He was able to maintain contact and not get separation. Whenever he maintains contact with lead group and doesn’t fall off the pace, he has a chance. He was able to stick his nose in there and stay with them.”
