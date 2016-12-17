Man who died in construction accident remembered for love of music

Brandon Heep was surrounded by friends and family when he died 10 hours after a construction accident Thursday in Colleyville.
The 30-year-old was known for being the friend whom you could call at 3 a.m. when you were stuck on the road with a flat tire, said Alex Scott Wright, Heep’s friend of eight years.
“Brandon never had a mean bone in his body,” Wright said. “He did things that I’ve seen none of my other friends do.”
Heep was passionate about music — he loved to play guitar and piano, was a Beatles and U2 fan, and owned a “sweet collection” of vinyls.
When Wright used to work with him, he said they would spend half of their lunch break at Guitar Center where he would just listen to Heep play.
“He was so talented in anything he put his thoughts into,” Wright said.
Heep also loved TCU, shooting guns with his friends and recently picked up dove hunting.
The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cheek-Sparker Road when a Tarrant County asphalt roller ran over a city of Colleyville employee, said Marc Flake, Tarrant County spokesman.
Wright said Heep was responsive during the ride to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine, even calling and texting friends and family, but his injuries were too severe, and he died at 9:37 p.m.
“It’s just so surreal, that he left us the way he went,” Wright said. “I won’t have another best friend like Brandon.”
He has been married to his wife, Bryanna Boyd, for more than four years and they have a dog, Quinn, who Heep loved unconditionally, Wright said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Heep family, whom are asking for donations for the burial service and other finances.
“One doesn’t plan for something like this to happen, especially with it being so close to Christmas,” a post on the page said. “We cannot stress how much this would mean to his family at a time like this.”
The accident is being investigated by Tarrant County.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
