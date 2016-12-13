Mustangs, Panthers looking for consistency

The boys basketball season is about one month old for both Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage. And yes, the results haven’t been exactly where Grapevine coach Jeremy Mills and Colleyville Heritage coach Stephen Hamrick would like for them to be.
Grapevine was 3-2 before it played at Frisco Lone Star on Tuesday. The Mustangs return home for Denton Ryan on Friday. Colleyville Heritage had struggled to a 1-5 start before it played at Irving on Tuesday. The Panthers return home Friday to face Fort Worth Western Hills.
The Mustangs have been up and down in their scoring so far. They’ve scored as few as 30 once and have scored as many at 75 twice. The best win of the year has been the 55-45 win over Coppell Dec. 6. In that game, this team’s two top scorers in Ethan Tabor and Andrew Lastinger combined for 27 points.
Grapevine is going to need those two to contribute consistently should this team return to the postseason. The Mustangs figure to be in the playoff hunt. This team has shown that it can play good defense. No opponent has scored more than 56 points. That was Kennedale on Dec. 3. The closest after that was Carroll reaching 48 points in the season opener on Nov. 14.
Meanwhile, Colleyville Heritage’s defense has to keep this team in every game that it plays. So far, that’s happening. The Panthers have allowed only two teams to break 50 twice, Wichita Falls Rider (53) and Lucas Lovejoy (56).
Where this team has really struggled is on the offensive end of the floor. Colleyville Heritage has yet to break 50 in any of its first six games. The closest it came was the 46 it scored against Rider on Dec. 3. So there is work to be to done on that side of the floor.
Well, that’s not so much the case with sophomore guard Nico Bossinakis. The 6-3 scorer has been in double figures in every game including a career-high 25 in the 44-41 overtime win over Ennis, Colleyville Heritage’s lone victory of the year on Nov. 29.
Both of these teams will start District 8-5A play on Dec. 20. Colleyville Heritage opens at district favorite Fort Worth Dunbar. Grapevine is at Fort Worth Polytechnic.
Andrews hits the mat
After a very successful senior year at nose tackle for the football team, Grapevine senior Brian Andrews returned to the wrestling mat back in November. His goal is to make it a third consecutive state championship.
Still, Andrews talked with several Division I programs during the first half of the recruiting contact period that ended at midnight on Monday.
Andrews has yet to decide if he will wrestle in college or play football. His only football offer is from Air Force. He has several wrestling offers including Oklahoma State.
