Breakfast with Santa in Colleyville features flapjacks, fundraising

Dasher’s donuts, Dancer’s danishes, Cupid’s croissants and Blitzen’s blintzes may not have been on the menu, but Prancer’s pancakes were a big hit at the Colleyville Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3.
The Colleyville Lion’s Club hosted the breakfast at the Colleyville Center.
Families enjoyed a pancake breakfast, took photos with Santa, listened to performances from local school choirs and enjoyed balloons face painting.
Proceeds benefit the Colleyville Lions Club scholarships and other charities.
The club asked attendees to bring one canned food or an old pair of eyeglasses for donation.
Among the attendees was the Debrei family of Colleyville. Dad John and Mom Joan were joined by 12-year-olds Nick and Matthew and 14-year-olds Gabby and Katie.
“It’s a family tradition,” Joan said, adding that they bought additional tickets and handed them out “to support our community.”
