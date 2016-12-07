Dragons senior excels with scoring, defense and leadership

Sam Bourcy has been a force for the Southlake Carroll boys basketball team so far this season in more ways than one.
The Dragons guard averaged 12.3 points per game in the Spring Creek Holiday Classic in late November, and coach Eric McDade said he means a lot to the Dragons basketball team.
“Sam is an excellent teammate who plays very unselfish and makes his teammates better,” McDade said. “He is a player who can score inside and out. In addition, he has good length, which makes him a good defender and rebounder.”
Carroll was 5-2 through the first seven games of the season, and Bourcy said that he has been impressed with how his team is competing through the early part of non-district.
“The season has gone well so far,” Bourcy said. “We’ve faced some good competition and shown we can play with some of the best teams in the Metroplex.”
McDade said his goals for Bourcy this season are “to provide leadership and experience as the Dragons compete in a good basketball district,” and Bourcy said that he is completely on board with his coach.
“I try to bring versatility, leadership and a sense of camaraderie to the team,” Bourcy said.
The Carroll senior is a member of the National Honor Society and Finance Club at Carroll and said his objectives for this season are twofold.
“My personal goals are to be first-team all district and help my team make the playoffs,” Bourcy said. “We want to repeat the success we had last year and the ultimate goal is to win district and make a solid playoff run. It might be tough because we are in a new district, but we have the team that can accomplish this goal.”
Bourcy, 17, said he does believe that Carroll is capable of making the postseason again in 2016-2017 and said in order to have a successful season, he and his teammates will need to do their part.
“Everyone needs to buy into team basketball and embrace their role on the team,” Bourcy said. “That is the style of play that Coach McDade has emphasized. Hard work and preparation will be critical to a successful run.”
Bourcy plans to study business in college.
