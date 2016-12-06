Grapevine’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights a sign of the season

The annual Parade of Lights in Historic Downtown Grapevine, billed as the largest lighted Christmas parade in North Texas, twinkled and sparkled down Main Street on Thursday night.
This year’s parade, celebrating the theme “Famous Christmas Characters,” featured more than 100 lighted floats, marching bands and other holiday extravaganza.
As always, Santa Claus had the kids cheering as he came by on the last float.
Among the happy parade-goers was the Guerrero family from Keller: dad Tim, mom Erika, 11-year-old Gabriella and 6-year-old Giulianna.
They came early to get a spot and set up their deck chairs that surrounded a red wagon filled with goodies, including chili.
“It’s a family tradition,” Erika said. “The girls love it.”
Gabriella said it’s a highlight of her year and especially loves “the lights,” and, of course, Santa Claus.
Her favorite float was presented by Dove Elementary School and its Dove Dad’s Club. Featuring the movie theme National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the float boasted cousin Eddie and an RV.
Guerrero, a devoted father and Dallas Cowboys aficionado — he was wearing a Cowboys hat — watched the parade live and the ongoing Cowboys-Minnesota Vikings game on twitter on his phone. The Cowboys won 17-15.
Asked if the game was local and if he had free tickets would he be at the stadium instead, the father of two said, “I’d be here with my girls. They’ll be here for a little bit but they will be grown and gone soon. But there will always be football.”
Beginning in 1979, the Parade of Lights is the first Thursday of December each year. The Grapevine chamber and city of Grapevine, with the support of Grapevine-Colleyville school district, work together to create the annual parade.
The parade is a highlight of the holiday season in Grapevine, which bills itself as the Christmas Capital of Texas.
Grapevine celebrates Christmas with a claim of more than 1,400 events in 40-plus days.
For information, contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
