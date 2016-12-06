An old-fashioned Victorian Christmas in Grapevine

The city’s Nash Farm attraction features historic life on the farm all year long.
But on SaturdayDec. 3, Nash Farm added a special touch with its Victorian Christmas.
Visitors were led by docents through the farmhouse and the farm to experience how Grapevine’s earliest settlers celebrated Christmas in Texas during the latter part of the 19th century.
Visitors enjoyed hot cider and cookies and got up close and personal with the farmhouse, including the parlor, bedroom, dining room and kitchen, then went outside by the burning yule log and to the pole barn.
A highlight was making a Victorian ornament.
City staff strive to keep the event as true to the historic period as possible. Those who visit Nash Farm, located on 5.2 acres several blocks from downtown, get a glimpse of what life was like on the farm more than a century ago. A big part of the experience is education.
