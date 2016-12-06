Courier-Journal

December 6, 2016 11:52 AM

Colleyville tree lighting brightens up the city and season

By Marty Sabota

msabota@star-telegram.com

COLLEYVILLE

The city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration kicked off Friday in front of City Hall on Main Street.

Santa and his friends joined the community as they lit the city Christmas tree and several trees decorated by local organizations.

Related content

Courier-Journal

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man uses stolen credit cards to buy $4,300 in gift cards

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos