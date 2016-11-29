Grapevine offers seasonal fun at more than 1,400 events in 40-plus days

Grapevine bills itself as the Christmas Capital of Texas, and backs up that claim by offering more than 1,400 events in 40-plus days.
Highlights include Scuba Diving Santa, North Pole Express on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, millions of magical lights, enormous decorations and Christmas photo opportunities.
One feature is Captain Christmas, Grapevine’s new talking reindeer. He greets visitors and families can get a photo with him.
He can be seen at the Visitor Information Center at 636 S. Main St. Holiday hours for the center are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Experience Christmas joy on Grapevine’s North Pole Express. Board the decorated Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Victorian rail coaches and begin your journey to the North Pole.
As the train arrives at Reindeer Ridge, Mrs. Claus boards the train and presents each child a “We Believe” silver Santa bell.
After the train arrives at the North Pole, guests walk along the snowy Christmas Tree trail as they enter Santa’s workshop, where a cast of elves and Santa’s helpers are busily fulfilling Santa’s toy requests.
Finally, Santa arrives and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. Tickets are $25 for ages 13 months and older and are on sale now. Dates are Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-23.
Have a bricktacular holiday at Legoland’s Discovery Center and dive into action at Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium. Don’t miss your chance to meet Lego Santa at Legoland’s Holiday Bricktacular Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18. Guests can write their own letter to Santa and post it in the mailbox there. At Sea Life, find out if you’ve been naughty or nice when Scuba Diving Santa returns. Dives take place at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18.
Celebrate the season with a visit to the Northwoods at Great Wolf Lodge. During Snowland, guests at this family-friendly resort will experience the 84-degree indoor waterpark, the largest indoor waterpark in Texas, along with special visits from Santa, North Pole University activities, a life-size gingerbread house, Santa’s letter-writing depot, daily Polar Wolf Walk, Great Clock Tower show, nightly Snowland-themed Story Time and the daily indoor snowfall in the lobby. Dates are Nov. 26- Jan. 1.
Illuminate your season at Gaylord Texan Resort’s Lone Star Christmas featuring ICE! and Santa’s Wild Workshop Snowtubing, running through Jan. 1. Beautiful ice sculptures are hand carved by a team of talented master ice artisans from Harbin, China.
Enjoy Christmas for grownups aboard the Christmas Wine Trains. Hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Christmas Wine Trains, featuring a Grapevine winery. A traditional Christmas boxed dinner will be included. Additional wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $45 per person. Riders must be 21 and over. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. All train excursions depart at 7 p.m. and return at approximately 9 p.m.
On Dec. 1 board the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards Christmas Wine Train. This excursion features the western flair of the Fort Worth Stockyards combined with the holiday backdrop of Grapevine’s Christmas Wine Train. The train departs from and returns to the Fort Worth Stockyards.
On Dec. 8 and 15 excursions depart from the Grapevine Cotton Belt Depot. Make sure to plan some time to enjoy the more than one million lights throughout Historic Downtown Grapevine before your excursion departs or after you return.
On Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., see more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands in the Parade of Lights. This year’s theme is Christmas characters. This free annual tradition welcomes thousands of visitors each year, so come early to claim your spot along Main Street.
On Dec. 3, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., enjoy water parade fun, see the beautiful Twinkle Light Boat Parade with watercrafts decorated in all of the finest sparkling lights to celebrate the season, beginning at Twin Coves Marina and picking up entries at each marina including Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake. The free parade is visible from the shores of Lake Grapevine.
On Dec. 3, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., experience a Texas heritage Christmas at Nash Farm’s Victorian Christmas. Learn about the beginnings of many current holiday traditions, as well as make a Victorian ornament. Docents guide guests through the farmhouse and the farm. Tours will begin at the pole barn, with hot cider and cookies, to the front door of the farmhouse, through the parlor, bedroom, dining room and kitchen, then outside by the burning yule log and back to the pole barn. Cost is $3 per person.
On Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., tap your toes at “A Grapevine Opry Christmas” presented by Rocky Gribble at Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre. Whether your favorite Christmas songs are steeped in country class, 50s rock ’n roll or anything in between, you’re sure to have an unforgettable evening of seasonal celebration. These favorite songs will be performed by the artists and musicians who made the Grapevine Opry a special place to be during the most wonderful time of the year. Tickets $25.
Have a hometown holiday at the Settlement to City Museums. Experience Christmas festivities like the earliest Grapevine residents through pioneer and Victorian era crafts, activities and stories. Create and mail your own Grapevine-themed Hometown Holiday greeting card, construct Victorian-era decorations and enjoy a bit of history. It runs through Dec. 31, 208 W. Hudgins St.
Sparkle at the Magic of Christmas Light Show. Located at the corner of Main Street and Dallas Road, the light show is approximately 20 minutes long and runs continuously from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 8.
Shop local at the Christmas Farmers Market. The market features flavorful and fresh local produce, baked goods, local cheeses, nuts, gift baskets and more at the Town Square Gazebo. It will be open from 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4. Dec. 9-11, and Dec. 16-23.
Step back in time this season at Christmas on Main and the beautiful backdrop of the Victorian-style buildings dressed up with ribbons, bows and wreaths and set aglow with twinkling lights.
Climb aboard a tractor-drawn wagon ride behind the Town Square Gazebo at 325 S. Main St. The ride will take you through the seasonally decorated historic neighborhoods on the east side of Main Street. Tractor-drawn wagon rides are $1 per person on Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, and Dec. 16-18. Rides will be Fridays from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays from noon-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
For additional information, contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.
