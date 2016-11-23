Grapevine nose guard leverages skill, size into success

The new catchword used by football coaches and players is “leverage.”
In baseball, batters have count leverage if they’re ahead in it. In basketball, centers have leverage because they can change shots.
But football’s use of leverage is reserved for the war between the offensive line and defensive line. Whether he’s facing a double team or getting chipped by a running back, the Grapevine football team’s senior nose guard Brian Andrews (6-2, 270) is unfazed. The three-year starter usually can beat it — with leverage.
The two-time Class 5A state wrestling champion has used a variety of skills from that sport and successfully applied them to football. Hands or feet or quickness or all three, he can incorporate them all into a matchup problem.
“When you have leverage, you can get the offensive lineman off balance, and then they’re going to have a problem trying to defend you,” Andrews said. “It’s helped me in the one-on-ones. I’m quicker and that usually helps me make a move.”
A lock to be an all-district first-team member and possible defensive player of the year in 8-5A, Andrews lived up to the hopes head coach Randy Jackson and defensive coordinator Mike Alexander had for him.
Before Grapevine played No. 1 Aledo in last week’s Class 5A Division II Region I area playoff game, Andrews had 23 and a half tackles for loss. He inflicted 64 negative plays — sacks, hits and pressures — on opposing quarterbacks.
“When you’re plugging the middle like Brian does, that leaves you a plus somewhere else on the field,” Jackson said. “A really good nose guard has to play with a high motor, have a quick first step and explosive power that can win the block. That’s what Brian has given us.”
The Andrews of today isn’t even close to the Andrews of three years ago. First, he’s 80 pounds heavier. He played at 190 as a sophomore. He’s also a meticulous trainer, so his body fat isn’t an issue. In fact, his lean muscle mass doesn’t give off the appearance of being someone who just plugs the middle of the line of scrimmage.
He can move. That fits into the defensive philosophy where the Mustangs lived to attack from the opening snap with continuous pressure coming from everywhere. Through the first 11 games, Grapevine forced 27 turnovers and collected 30 sacks.
Because of that, the Mustangs weren’t afraid to play a lot of man coverage, as they could dictate to the opposing defense. Players like Andrews make that possible. Jackson estimates Andrews has faced double teams 60 percent of the time this season.
“I know I have a team’s attention,” Andrews said. “They have to decide how they’re going to block me. I take that as a challenge.”
Where Andrews is struggling is with his collegiate athletics future. He must choose between football and wrestling. Some of that will be decided by the offers he receives. In football, his only offer is Air Force. He holds wrestling offers from Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Old Dominion. Andrews’ older brother Blake wrestles at Oklahoma State.
Whenever he transitions back to wrestling, there will be a ramp up period to return to wrestling shape. That take a few weeks. He’s already missed Grapevine’s first match. But once he hits the mat, pursuing a third straight state title is the goal.
“I have to pick the one I love the most,” Andrews said. “It’s really hard to do both in college. I know it will work out. All I’m concerned about is just getting better.”
