All-district OH brings Lady Lions back into contention

Grapevine Faith volleyball coach Edward Chen has shaped the Lady Lions into a competitive squad the last two seasons, and players like Kylie Lacik are a big part of the reason why.
The Faith outside hitter was an all-district selection in 2015 and has helped her team to a 20-5 record through their first 25 games, and Chen said there is a good reason why.
“Kylie is our best all-around player,” Chen said. “Aside from our setter, she’s the only other player that consistently plays both front row and back row. She is solid on offense and on defense. Kylie is a volleyball player, she can do it all.”
The Lady Lions were undefeated heading into Tuesday night’s game with THESA, and Lacik said that she has been very impressed with what she has seen from her team so far.
“This season is one for the books,” Lacik said. “Last season was the first for our school to go to playoffs in volleyball in eight years, and now, we are even stronger and more competitive. This group of girls was meant to play together and each one brings something unique, but essential to the team.
“Personally, I try to bring encouragement and consistency to the team and never stop talking,” Lacik said. “We are definitely a mental team, so being as loud as I possibly can every single point, even when we don’t get it, is the least I can do.”
Lacik said she is also involved in several other activities at Faith Christian Academy.
“Outside of the whistles and floor burns,” Lacik said she is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Student Leadership University and tennis team.
The Faith senior said she is confident that she and her team will have another strong season, but it will take a couple of things.
“In order to have a strong season next year, the key is dedication and hard work,” Lacik said. “With six graduating senior-starters, we have definitely had our fair share of ups and downs and have tried to rub off on our other teammates to be the leaders when we are gone and when things don’t turn out to be what we expect.”
Chen said that Lacik brings an intangible to the team that is difficult to coach, but critical for most successful teams.
“Even when she’s not playing well, her presence on the court still has a positive effect on the team,” Chen said. “She keeps the team calm when things are going bad and keeps the team focused when things are going well. I trust her, and more importantly, her teammates trust her.”
