A freak curling iron accident left her with third-degree facial burns. Now she's inspiring others

A mother from Cleburne is not letting a freak accident that left her with third-degree facial burns crush her spirit.

Brittney Sullivan, 31, suffers from epilepsy. Since 2013, she’s had at least six seizures.

In January, she thought she was beginning just another ordinary day—until she started getting ready.

While curling her hair, Sullivan had another seizure and fell to the floor with the curling iron still in her hair.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

With no one at home but her two young daughters, Sullivan was on the floor for several minutes until help arrived.

“It burned half of my face,” Sullivan said. “I don’t remember anything until a few days later when doctors told me that I had a third-degree burn and that life’s about to change.”

Read the full report from Star-Telegram media partner WFAA here.