“Most loved person in Cleburne” recovering from bike accident

A lot of people care about Alex Wilson. In fact, one man who’s been in Johnson County for 65 years called him “the most loved person in Cleburne.”
Wilson, 24, was riding his bicycle at the Cleburne High School homecoming bonfire Thursday night when he was hit by a car. The Cleburne Times Review shared a post about the incident, which left Wilson OK but sore, and the community poured out 247 comments about the beloved worker at the local H-E-B grocery store.
On his own Facebook page Friday morning, Wilson, who has cerebral palsy, shared that he’s all right:
“The woman who hit me did stop. It was an accident and she felt really bad. She is very nice. I think my bike will be ok so don't need a Go Fund Me now,” he says, adding, “I will be back volunteering and working next week. I thank God for all of you.”
In an interview Friday, Wilson said he has his own apartment and a car, but prefers to cycle around town.
“My car wastes too much gas and I love to be out in the environment,” he said.
Asked about his secret for staying happy and being loved by so many, he said, “I love Cleburne. Oh, my. It’s important to smile and talk to anybody who needs help and volunteer wherever we can volunteer and be part of a community.”
Dan Roberts, who owns the Chaf-N restaurant in Cleburne (which has been in business for 98 years, but that’s another story), said Wilson is “the most-loved person in Cleburne. He speaks to everyone, gives a word of encouragement to everyone he sees, gives a great big smile. Despite his handicap, he tries to encourage everybody to do better. He’s a remarkable fellow.”
Deb Gonzales, who works at the H-E-B with Wilson, said her son Xander Gonzales met Wilson at Cleburne High School and they became close friends.
“He’s amazing,” she said. “I can’t imagine my life without him.”
Police Chief Rob Severance told the Cleburne Times Review that Wilson was in the road when he was struck, traveling in opposing traffic. He was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne with non-life-threatening injuries.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
