Arlington robbery suspect who was fatally shot by clerk identified

The man who was fatally shot while trying to rob an Arlington convenience store Monday has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as Ketrick Boyd, 22, no address or hometown listed.
Boyd was accused of going into the Super Save store in the 2500 block of East Abram Street about 7:45 p.m. Monday and pulling out a handgun to try to rob the store, according to an Arlington Police Department news release. The clerk took out his own firearm and shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police news release said surveillance video confirmed the clerk’s initial statements about the incident.
Arlington police will forward the case to the Tarrant County district attorney’s office for review once the investigation is complete.
