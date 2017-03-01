18 animals seized from ‘feces-filled’ house in Hunt County

Eighteen animals were removed Wednesday from a Hunt County property where pets had been seized before.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas took into custody 18 animals that were allegedly being treated cruelly — nine cats, five dogs, three kittens and one pig.
According to a press release, the pig was sent to the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney, and the rest of the animals were taken to the Animal Rescue Center.
All of the animals were found living inside the “feces-filled, urine soaked house.”
The last time animals were seized from the location was Sept. 26, 2014, when 48 animals were removed, according to the group.
The SPCA had received an anonymous complaint about the property.
Charges are still pending, according to the group. A custody hearing will be held March 8 in Greenville.
