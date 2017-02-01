North Texas inventor, 10, works to save kids left in hot cars

Bishop Curry V is always thinking.
He’s created a ping-pong-ball cannon and is thinking of better ways to melt ice on slick roads.
But now he has set his sights on something else: A device that alerts parents when they have left a child in a hot car — a growing problem in Texas.
McKinney Boy Invents Device to Prevent Hot Car Deathshttps://t.co/35aPMx7gSz— Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) February 1, 2017
“It would be a dream to have lots of inventions that would save many lives,” the 10-year-old told NBCDFW.
According to researchers at San Jose State University in California, there were 39 deaths related to children being left in cars last year. Seven of the deaths were in Texas: in Lufkin, Houston, Temple, Dallas, Helotes, Dayton and Melissa.
The death of a 6-month-old girl in Melissa hit close to home for the family, who wanted to do something about the problem.
“Sometimes babies fall asleep and they’re really quiet, so if you’re rushing home from work or you’re rushing to the grocery store, I could see how somebody could forget,” the young inventor’s father, Bishop Curry IV, told NBCDFW.
BRILLIANT idea by a McKinney boy on a mission to help prevent hot car deaths. Story at 10:10 on @NBCDFW. pic.twitter.com/7HkVS5F4ud— Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) February 1, 2017
Bishop’s idea for the device, which he has named “Oasis,” would detect and send an alert to a parent if a child is left in a hot car and cool the child down.
The boy’s father, who works as an engineer in Plano, has an intellectual patent on the concept and has spoken to lawyers about what to do next, according to The Anna-Melissa Tribune.
The device is still in the designing phase, but the Currys have created a clay prototype, along with drawings. They are hoping to raise $20,000 to get a formal patent on the device and move on to prototype production.
In the meantime, Bishop Curry V has more thinking to do.
Comments