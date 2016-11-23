North Texas man accused of giving DVDs with porn to kids on Halloween

It’s never too late for a Halloween horror story and almost a month later, a North Texas man has been accused of handing out pornographic DVDs to trick-or-treaters.
Brad Collins, 32, told WFAA.com that he was helping neighbors with a 25-year-old tradition of passing out Bible verses to children on Halloween night in Boyd, a city about 30 miles northwest of Fort Worth, when he wanted to do something more.
Collins then began giving the children some DVDs he had received, but didn’t tell WFAA.com where he got them.
“I told everyone to check them before they let their kids watch them,” Collins told WFAA.com. “Just for the fact I was unsure of exactly what could be on there. It could be ‘World of Warcraft’ it could be ‘Happy Gilmore.’ I didn’t know.”
Parents did check the DVDs and decided to call police.
Officer Ryan Erwin of the Boyd Police Department said that six of the DVDs the department acquired from Halloween were XXX-rated videos with “graphic pornographic material.” They believe Collins gave them out to children, WFAA.com reported.
He was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with sale, distribution or display of harmful material to minors, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“They were his DVDs he was handing out so you have to assume he knew what was on them,” Erwin told WFAA.com.
Collins told WFAA.com that there was no “bad intent” and that he’s a father himself so he wouldn’t have given them to kids had he known what was on them.
“I believe these allegations are being brought way out of proportion,” Collins told WFAA.com.
Erwin said that two families have come forward saying their kids received DVDs with porn on them while trick-or-treating, but police believe there could be more, WFAA.com reported.
Collins was released from the Wise County Jail on Nov. 13 after posting a $5,000 bond, the Dallas Morning News reported.
