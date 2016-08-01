Police seek four more suspects in killing of Mansfield man; three in custody

Two young women and a juvenile female were in police custody, accused of killing and robbing a Mansfield man in his home last week, and police are looking for several more people in connection with the crime, authorities said Monday.

At least four more arrests are expected in the death of Ethan Walker, 21, police said.

“All the people involved are going to be young,” Mansfield police spokesman Thad Penkala said in a Monday telephone interview.

Another man also was wounded, but he survived the shooting Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Aspen Court.

Detectives said they believe robbery may have been a motive in the shooting.

Police arrested Ariana Bharrat, 20, of Arlington on Wednesday hours after the shooting, according to Mansfield Jail records. Bharrat faces charges of capital murder by terroristic threat, attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery.

The Arlington woman also was being held on unrelated charges of theft, a traffic violation (speeding) and alcohol consumption by a minor. She was being held Monday in lieu of $703,000 bail.

Megan Raquel Holt, 19, of Arlington was arrested Thursday and is in the Mansfield Jail in lieu of $700,000 bail. Holt was booked on charges of capital murder by terroristic threat, attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to jail records.

Holt is accused of committing the crimes while she was free on $750 bail related to an Arlington drug possession charge in January, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. She was charged with possession of marijuana and has a Sept. 22 court hearing, records show.

A 16-year-old female also was taken into custody last week, Penkala said. She faces charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Police also are seeking four other suspects, including a juvenile and Sean Michael Robinson, 20. Warrants for capital murder, attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery have been issued for him.

In addition, detectives are looking for information on two “persons of interest,” who were at the home on Aspen Court when Walker was killed, according to a news release. They are described as black females and were seen driving a red, four-door car.

Penkala said he didn’t know whether all the suspects knew the victim.

Anyone with information should contact the Mansfield Police at 817-473-0211, the Mansfield Police TIPS line 817-276-4750, or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 or at www.469tips.com.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said Walker died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and ruled his death a homicide.

Police were dispatched to the residence on Aspen Court at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. The two wounded men were taken to a Fort Worth hospital.

Walker died at 11:29 p.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, and the other man was treated and released, police said.

For information on this and the other area homicides from January through June 2016, see the Star-Telegram’s homicide database.

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN THIS VIDEO: