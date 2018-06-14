Look inside Arlington's new high tech library

Teenagers from all across Texas work in a three day summer camp to facilitate home improvements for Arlington residents who experience health challenges or that have been cited or given a notice of violation by the city.
Several advocacy groups took matters into their own hands at a public meeting, urging local officials to take into account immigrant families and reconsider Tarrant County Jail’s partnership with federal immigration.
In 2012, a young woman let someone into her Arlington apartment and was stabbed more than 100 times. Who killed Irasema Chavez? Listen to a new episode of the "Out of the Cold" podcast at www.star-telegram.com/outofthecold.