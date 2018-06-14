'Smile': Towel-wearing Arlington burglary suspect realizes he's been caught on video

Surveillance video caught an Arlington burglary suspect in the act. And when he realized he was on camera, his expression said it all.
Police say the man, who appears to be white and in his 20s or 30s, broke into an apartment in the 2300 block of Brown Oaks Drive at about 10:30 a.m. on June 5 and stole electronics. Police didn't say how much the goods were worth.
Draping a towel over his head that utterly failed to conceal his face, the suspect is seen putting a boxed item into a bag just before he notices the surveillance camera.
At that point, his eyes go wide and his mouth forms an "O." Futilely, he takes the towel from his head and puts it over the camera.
Arlington police were "impressed by his reaction, we will be more impressed when he's caught," said police spokesman Steven Bartolotta.
The man has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and more tattoos on his right.
Police ask anyone who recognizes him to contact Det. Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650 or Jennifer.Rodriguez@arlingtontx.gov.
Comments