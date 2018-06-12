Troy Aikman Announces New Restaurant to Open at Texas Live!

Troy Aikman unveiled details today for his first restaurant and entertainment concept which will open within Texas Live! in the Arlington Entertainment District – Troy’s. Max Faulkner
We now know the target date for opening Texas Live!

By Bill Hanna

June 12, 2018 06:43 PM

The massive entertainment complex has been sprouting rapidly across from Globe Life Park and next to the Texas Rangers future home, Globe Life Field.

Now, there is a date when it is scheduled to open.

At Tuesday's workshop meeting, Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton said the goal for opening Texas Live! is August 9.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said crews are working double shifts to get the project completed.

"They're going to get it done," Williams said.

Texas Live! is a partnership between the Rangers, The Cordish Companies and the City of Arlington.

It will include 200,000 square-feet of space and a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion. It will include 1,000 permanent jobs. It will sit just feet from Globe Life Field, and within walking distance of AT&T Stadium.

Among the attractions will be Troy's, a restaurant/beer hall that bears the name of NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

Texas Live! isn't scheduled to open until the late summer/early fall, but we couldn't wait that long to see what's going on inside those construction fences. But we'll still have plenty of waiting to do because Live! by Loews isn't scheduled to op Courtesy of The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers

