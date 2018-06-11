Thousands of people gathered at AT&T Stadium on Sunday for America’s largest one-day evangelistic event.

Texans and followers from across the nation made their way into the arena, eager to undergo a spiritual journey guided by live Christian musical performances along with biblical messages from local pastors and evangelist Greg Laurie.

“I’m praying that a lot of people are going to be saved and let the music minister to everyone,” Mary Utley said as she walked in to the stadium as a second-time attendee of Crossover Harvest America, encouraged by her experience two years ago when the crusade was first hosted in Arlington.

About 35,000 attended the event Sunday, two years after Harvest America set a record of more than 90,000 at AT&T Stadium and more than 350,000 online viewers for the one-night simulcast crusade. The number of remote and internet viewers Sunday hasn't been confirmed.

Crossover Harvest America has drawn more than 8.8 million people in stadiums and online since it began six years ago. Partnership with local churches plays a key role in the outreach success.

“We really feel it’s important to be working with the local churches,” Harvest Ministries executive director John Collins said Friday.

This year, about 6,500 local churches and individuals worked in conjunction with the Harvest America team, including Dr. Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church who served on the advisory board of local pastors and ministry leaders.

“We are here to spread the gospel,” local pastor Dr. Graham said as he took the stage to address the public Sunday night.

Harvest America precedes the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting scheduled for this week in Dallas this week, reinstating the crusade’s mission to work with local entities.