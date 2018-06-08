Harvest America returns to Arlington

Harvest America will make its way back to the Metroplex this Sunday after making history two years ago when more than 90,000 people attended the event.
Crossover Harvest America, led by pastor Greg Laurie, is also a one-night satellite broadcast and online evangelistic crusade that will be based out of the live event at AT&T Stadium.
Laurie, 65, senior pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside and Harvest Orange County in Irvine, California, started the national broadcast and online streaming crusade in 2012 to spread the gospel and bring together churches, leaders, and individuals through simulcast live videos.
Since then the outreach has drawn more than 8.8 million people both in stadiums and online.
“We encourage Christians to be reaching out to their friends and loved ones who may not know what it means to be a follower of Christ, to come and listen to a very simple message and to think seriously about what it means to have a relationship with Christ,” said John Collins, executive director of Harvest Ministries.
Harvest America has held international crusades in Australia, Canada and New Zealand, but despite their worldwide audience, Collin insists that the ministries’ partnership with local congregations is crucial in spreading the gospel.
“We really feel it’s important to be working with the local churches, ” Collins said.
The event will feature Christian artists Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Phil Wickham, and the alternative rock band Switchfoot.
Admission is free.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. The full service can be streamed online and will be carried live on several radio networks and programs.
