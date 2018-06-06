Early morning hailstorm in DFW 'could be costly'

A storm that produced up to baseball-sized hail swept over the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Wednesday morning, and experts say the damage could end up being costly.
A spokeswoman for the City of Arlington said she was gathering information on hail damage shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. At about 9 a.m. she said she had no notable damage to report, although there were numerous reports with photos on social media of hail, some including vehicle damage.
Hail of 1.5 inches to 2 inches in diameter was reported near the Parks Mall in near southeast Arlington, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said. An Oncor spokeswoman said 359 electric customers lost power at the height of the storm, mostly in the Arlington metro area.
"Just looking at some of the hail reports we received on this storm that went from Carrollton through Irving and Coppell and into Arlington, some places got ping-pong to baseball-sized hail," said weather service meteorologist Jason Godwin. The worst damage was in those cities, he said.
Baseball-size hail was reported in Coppell, with ping-pong sized hail in Irving and 3-inch diameter hail in Carrollton, the NWS reported.
"The vehicle damage could be costly," Godwin said.
Mark Hanna of the Insurance Council of Texas agreed. When he learned of skylights being cracked by hail, he said that would probably mean widespread damage to roofs.
"If you multiply that by, you know, 15,000 roofs, we're talking about a high dollar amount."
At least one area roofing company was already advertising its services on Twitter after the storm.
Hanna advises home and vehicle owners to document any damage using video and photos and to file claims as quickly as possible, saying insurance agents and adjusters will probably soon be inundated with claims.
Submit your hail damage photos here.
Twitter users who said they live in Arlington reported being awakened by the rattling of hail stones, and one user said his dog was, too.
"Sounded like someone throwing golf balls at my windows and my dog hopped in bed with me," Twitter user Odion said.
Godwin said it looked like the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area "dodged a bullet" for the most part but said nickel-sized hail was reported in Euless.
The storm developed around The Colony, Godwin said, and tracked from the northeast to the southwest.
"That is pretty unusual," he said, as most summer storms in North Texas characteristically move west to east or southwest to northeast.
The largest hail sizes were reported in Carrollton and Coppell. A tennis ball-sized hail stone was reported in central Arlington, the NWS said.
The storm dropped large hail along two separate tracks which crossed Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties, the NWS reported. It said the first track moved southwest through Carrollton and Coppell, then into Irving and Grand Prairie, and ended in Arlington. A second hailstorm a couple of hours later occurred in northeastern Denton County.
A wind gust of 59 mph was recorded at DFW airport, the weather service said.
No rain or thunderstorms are forecast for the rest of the week, which should be hot and dry, Godwin said.
DFW airport recorded 0.3 of an inch of rain, but it was only grazed by the storm, he said. Based on radar estimates, some areas of DFW should have received up to an inch of rain, Godwin said.
