'Keep America American': Arlington PD investigating claims of anti-immigrant fliers

Photos and video circulating on Facebook today show fliers in plastic bags with rocks included were being distributed around North Arlington near Margaret Drive and Lamar High School.

Facebook user Ben Franklin posted a photo of the flier that reads "Keep America American" and calls on people to report undocumented immigrants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Franklin posted a video from his dashboard camera of two men after they allegedly distributed the material, according to the post comments.

"These guys are in the neighborhood throwing these at every house. North Arlington near Lamar high school. Bloodandsoil.org is a white nationalist movement." Ben Franklin Facebook

Sergeant Karen Standback from the Arlington Police Department said the department has been made aware of the social media posting and is investigating the claim.

The flier advertises the website bloodandsoil.org, which belongs to the group Patriot Front. According to the site, the group's mission is to "return to the traditions and virtues of our [American] forefathers."

The term "blood and soil" dates back to philosophies supported by the Nazi Party in Germany in the 1920s.