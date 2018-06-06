5-year-old Arlington boy drowns at apartment pool

The death of a 5-year-old boy who was pulled unresponsive from an apartment complex swimming pull on Saturday is believed to have been accidental, police said.

First responders found Drew Byaza on the deck of the swimming pool at the Sutter Creek Apartments at 2420 Laurelwood Drive in east Arlington at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Mike Joiner, a spokesman for the Arlington Fire Department, did not know who pulled the boy out of the pool. He said Arlington first responders started CPR before transporting him to Medical City Arlington.

"It was what we call a 'wet drowning,'" Joiner said. "His lungs were completely full of water."

Drew was transferred to Cook Children's Medical Center for more specialized pediatric treatment, Joiner said, but was pronounced dead there.

The boy lived in an apartment complex about five miles away in the 3500 block of Wakefield Court near South Cooper Street, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

A Facebook group called the Congolese Community of Dallas Fort Worth noted Drew's death on Tuesday morning, professing sorrow for his loss and condolences to his family and friends.