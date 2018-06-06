The Congolese Community of Dallas Fort Worth identified this boy as Drew Byaza, a 5-year-old Arlington resident who drowned recently.
The Congolese Community of Dallas Fort Worth identified this boy as Drew Byaza, a 5-year-old Arlington resident who drowned recently. Facebook screen shot
The Congolese Community of Dallas Fort Worth identified this boy as Drew Byaza, a 5-year-old Arlington resident who drowned recently. Facebook screen shot

Arlington

5-year-old Arlington boy drowns at apartment pool

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

June 06, 2018 11:38 AM

ARLINGTON

The death of a 5-year-old boy who was pulled unresponsive from an apartment complex swimming pull on Saturday is believed to have been accidental, police said.

First responders found Drew Byaza on the deck of the swimming pool at the Sutter Creek Apartments at 2420 Laurelwood Drive in east Arlington at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Mike Joiner, a spokesman for the Arlington Fire Department, did not know who pulled the boy out of the pool. He said Arlington first responders started CPR before transporting him to Medical City Arlington.

"It was what we call a 'wet drowning,'" Joiner said. "His lungs were completely full of water."

Drew was transferred to Cook Children's Medical Center for more specialized pediatric treatment, Joiner said, but was pronounced dead there.

The boy lived in an apartment complex about five miles away in the 3500 block of Wakefield Court near South Cooper Street, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

A Facebook group called the Congolese Community of Dallas Fort Worth noted Drew's death on Tuesday morning, professing sorrow for his loss and condolences to his family and friends.

Read More

Read More

Read More

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission's "Pool Safely" initiative describes simple steps for parents to protect children from accidental drowning in swimming pools. According to the Commission, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional dea McClatchyCourtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  