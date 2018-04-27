One fraternity at UT-Arlington under investigation, two others already suspended

A University of Texas at Arlington fraternity is under investigation for providing alcohol to minors and two others were suspended earlier this semester for the same reason.

The UTA student newspaper, The Shorthorn, reported that Phi Delta Theta was placed on "cease and desist" for an unregistered event where alcohol was available to minors.

Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters in Oxford, Ohio issued a statement, saying it is "is aware of the investigation" for risk management violations.

"Since learning of the investigation, Phi Delta Theta has been working in conjunction with university officials and local alumni to conduct an investigation. Phi Delta Theta will hold the chapter and members accountable for any violations of fraternity and university risk management policies," the statement said.





Headlines involving fraternities are occurring almost daily, whether it involves hazing, banning alcohol on campus or racist behavior.

The New York Times posted a story this week called The Future of Frats and how they made need to change to survive.

At UT-Arlington, two other fraternities were suspended earlier this semester, according to The Shorthorn.





Sigma Phil Epsilon is suspended until March 12, 2020 for providing alcohol to minors.





The Shorthorn also reported that the Phi Gamma Delta chapter was suspended for hazing and providing access to drugs and alcohol to minors. Also known as FIJI, the UTA chapter is suspended until Jan. 19, 2021.

Messages left to the national headquarters of Sigma Phi Epsilon and Phi Gamma Delta were not immediately returned.

Last year, the Sigma Phi Epsilon undergraduate legislative body passed a resolution to "ban alcohol and other illicit substances from all SigEp chapter homes by 2020.





But this isn't the first time the fraternity has had alcohol-related issues at UT-Arlington

In 2015, Sigma Phi Epsilon had an initial three-year suspension reduced to one-year for providing alcohol to minors, some as young as 14.

In that instance, Sigma Phi Epsilon was accused of selling mixed drinks to underage people at a “Glow Party” that was part of the fraternity’s Aug. 23-Sept. 7 Bid Day activities. They were accused of allowing seven to 10 teens ages 14 to 18 into the frat house, where they drank alcohol with the fraternity’s members, according to Star-Telegram archives..

Episode 138 of The Shorthorn Round Up: https://t.co/xg4S7SNpXO

We share what we know about a Phi Delta Theta fraternity investigation and the suspension of two other fraternities & insights on The Football Team's next event the Arlington Artist Expo. — The Shorthorn (@UTAShorthorn) April 27, 2018

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna



