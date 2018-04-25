Slain suspect never fired his loaded weapon at Grand Prairie officers, police say

A suspect shot and killed in a standoff with police never fired his loaded weapon, but he raised the weapon at police despite commands to put it down, authorities said Wednesday.

One officer did deploy a non-lethal weapon at the man killed Monday afternoon near IKEA, but it didn't work because it struck the suspect's weapon.

The suspect was identified as Carlos High, 37, according to the Dallas County medical examiner's office.

Grand Prairie police say High can be seen in video from the scene pointing a rifle toward officers at least three times as police responded to a welfare check near the IKEA.

A resident had called to report a man was slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle at 1000 Ikea Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

As they approached the vehicle, police say they saw the man had a weapon and officers repeatedly gave him commands to put his hands in the air, Grand Prairie police said in a news release.

Initially, police said witnesses reported the suspect fired his weapon.

"The safety selector was in the firing position," police said in the news release.

When he raised the weapon, officers fired their weapons.

All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, police said.