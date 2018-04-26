'I'm just an NFL nerd:' A football fan explains why he's in Arlington for the draft

Hours before the 2018 NFL Draft actually starts, football fans converged upon AT&T Stadium for some pre-draft partying, in parking lots and at the sprawling NFL Fan Experience.
Never mind that not a single touchdown will be scored, these football groupies traveled to Arlington over the next three days for a good time.
Take Gilbert Alviderez and Joshua Anguiano, who drove in from El Paso and were tailgating at 8 a.m. Thursday.
They are fans of the San Fransciso 49ers and by 1 p.m. had been joined by at least 100 more — from California, Colorado and Iowa — decked out in red and gold.
For a draft.
“We come out here and it’s family,” Alviderez said. “We probably only knew a couple out here. But now we’re all friends.”
Anguiano said the draft is all about football, but without the intensity of a game.
“... It’s social, “ Anguiano said. “We’re just hanging out and having fun.”
The draft has arguably become the biggest sporting event in the world without a game being played, a testament to the NFL's drawing power and marketing prowess.
The first draft was held in 1930s and was a low-key affair and money was sparse. It bounced around before landing in New York in 1965, where it was held annually before a raucous crowd of jersey-wearing fans.
The NFL decided to start televising the draft in 1980 and turned it into a road show in 2016, when the draft was held in Chicago, then last year in Philly.
Now comes Arlington and the NFL's grandest stage: AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys that has has been transformed into a three-ring circus.
An estimated 300,000 fans are expected to attend events at AT&T over the next three days.
We talked with some of the fans about why the draft is a big deal, at least to them.
Matt Gehman was determined to make an entrance.
He stood in the back of pickup bed waving a Cleveland Browns flag as he and his friends arrived.
After Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans. Torey Washington became a Texan.
Sal Sanchez and his 4-year-old son, Henry, traveled from El Paso to Arlington to take in the draft, something not realistic when it was held in New York.
They are Eagles fans and feeling pretty happy after winning the Super Bowl.
Sanchez said the draft is about having fun and getting along with other fans — even those whose allegiance is to the Cowboys.
“Nobody has to fight with each other or get mad today,” he said. “We just talk to each other about our picks.”
Buffalo native Tom Gillotti couldn’t pass up the chance to attend the draft even though he doesn’t have tickets.
Nancy Lovell brought her daughter, Lila and classmate Miranda Jackson from Chillicothe, a tiny town on U.S. 287 near the Texas Panhandle, to Arlington.
The crowd quickly got the attention of Nancy Lovell.
“There are more people in this line than in our whole town,” Nancy Lovell quipped while gazing at the hundreds of people waiting for signatures.
They were hoping to get an autograph quarterback Josh Allen, a strong-armed thrower who is expected to be one of the first picks. Allen played at the University of Wyoming, where Lila Lovell plans to go to school beginning in the fall.
Jackson said they also plan to catch drag performer Trixie Mattel at Dallas’ House of Blues.
It's all about a having fun, right?
