Reward offered for information on Arlington hit-and-run driver involved in fatal crash

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information on a motorist who left the scene of a fatal motorcycle wreck in March.

Just after the collision on Kelly Elliott Road on March 15, the driver stopped his pickup, got out, but then jumped back in and drove away.

Motorcyclist Brandon Oliver, 20, of Arlington was critically injured that day in the crash, and died a few days later.

An anonymous donor has provided Tarrant County Crime Stoppers with $10,000 in hopes of generating leads in the case.

The wreck occurred about 9 p.m. in the 5700 block of Kelly Elliott Road.

Oliver was traveling southbound while the suspect, driving a black or dark-colored quad-cab pickup, was northbound.

At some point, the pickup driver attempted to turn left onto Bradly Lane in front of the motorcyclist. Oliver put his motorcycle down to avoid hitting the pickup, but the two collided.

The pickup driver got out of his vehicle, but he never rendered aid or called emergency services.

Anyone with information should call Det. Cody Towns at 817-575-8603 or police Sgt. Andy Pina at 817-459-5608. Tipsters also can call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

