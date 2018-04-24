Treasurer arrested, accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from Arlington Lamar booster club

The treasurer of Arlington Lamar's football booster club was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland, charged with stealing nearly $20,000 from the club's bank account.

Shelly Marie Dwyer, 48, was arrested after Arlington police were called in last month to investigate missing funds — from tips, concession sales, pre-game meal sales and more — from the booster club, known as the Viking Club.

Board members had become suspicious about transactions and an internal audit showed that $19,077.59 was missing from the account, according to Arlington police.

Dwyer was arrested on a felony theft charge. It is not known why she was in Cleveland.

Bond was set at $3,500.

Booster clubs are nonprofit groups created to help a sports team or club at schools such as Lamar, located in north Arlington.

Members raise money for everything from football game concession sales to sports banquet ticket sales.

At Lamar, the money helps pay for everything from football equipment and player meals to coaching clinics and spirit wear.

Last month, Arlington police were called in to review a potential theft from this booster club, after booster board members learned that taxes for two quarters last year had not been paid by Dwyer, who took over as treasurer in March 2017, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Bryan Huggins, vice president of the Viking Club, told police they should have had around $10,000 in the bank account and instead had just around $1,700.

Huggins said he "found suspicious activity on the account, specifically unauthorized debit card use and cash withdrawal without a redeposit," the affidavit stated.

Bank records showed the unauthorized debit card had charges from American Airlines, Arlington Water Utilities, Sprint Wireless and the North Texas Humane Society. None of the businesses are associated with the Viking Club, according to the affidavit.

After board members asked Dwyer for information and financial records, she "admitted to the group that she had taken cash deposits (concessions and spirit wear sales) and kept them for personal use," the affidavit stated.

She also said she kept most of the cash tips students earned from working at last year's professional golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

"Ultimately, Dwyer estimated that she stole approximately $9,000," the warrant stated. "Dwyer stated that she was working on a way to pay back the money."

A few weeks later, board members determined that $19,077.59 had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

"Dwyer explained that she was selling her home and would possibly have $13,500 to repay the booster club," the warrant stated. "She was told by the board members that she would need to pay back the entire amount by 03/23/2018. Dwyer agreed and advised that she would be in contact with them."

On March 29, Dwyer sent a group text that included Huggins and he forwarded it to Arlington Detective Dominic Del Biaggio, according to the affidavit. In the text she said she had reached out to Lamar football coach Laban Delay.

The text read: " ... I have attempted several times this week to keep Coach Delay updated on the status of the repayment to the Booster Club. … I have $8000 ready as a payment today and another $1000 available tomorrow. … I know I have put you all in a difficult position, and I truly am taking every step I can to get this resolved.”

Booster officials broke down the theft of money into these categories:

▪ Personal cash withdrawl/debit card use — $2,960.70

▪ Membership sales — $485

▪ Colonial Golf tips — $1,240

▪ Pre-game meals — $1,472

▪ Car wash tips — $670

▪ Spirit clothes/items sales — $6,260.01

▪ Concession sales — $5,489.88

▪ Banquet ticket sales — $500

Requests for comment from Delay were not returned.

The Arlington school district released a statement explaining that the booster club is a "separate entity from the school and the Arlington ISD," according to Leslie Johnston, director of communications for the Arlington school district.

Staff writer Eric Zarate contributed to this report.