Boyfriend convicted of murdering girlfriend's toddler in 2014

An Arlington man accused of beating and stomping to death his girlfriend's child in 2014 was convicted Saturday of murder.

Joshua Beard, 24, was found guilty of killing 18-month-old Tylea Moore in July 2014 after he became angry with the child.

The toddler died from blunt force traumatic injuries at an Arlington residence and was then taken to Parker County where she was buried in a small grave under a bridge near Springtown.

The punishment phase of Beard's trial started Monday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Beard faces a maximum of life in prison for the killing.

His girlfriend at the time, Alexis Botello, 20, of Weatherford, also was arrested and faces charges of capital murder and tampering with evidence..

Her trial is pending.

An arrest warrant in the case gave this brief account of the killing:

The couple were at their home in the 2200 block of Polo Club Court in Arlington on July 4, 2014, when Beard began pushing and yelling at Tylea, Botello said. The mother screamed at him, but Beard kept hitting Tylea, leaving the toddler with bruises all over her body. The child also had bite marks on her body.

Alexis Botello, 20, of Weatherford Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

Beard picked up Tylea, whom he called the “little demon,” and threw her so hard on a bed that she bounced off and landed on the floor, where Beard repeatedly stomped on her stomach.

Eventually, Tylea stopped breathing and the couple tried CPR, but she died.

Botello told detectives that Beard put Tylea’s body in her car trunk and they drove to Parker County to bury the child. They stopped at a Wal-Mart in Weatherford and bought gloves and two shovels.

They found a remote area in the 1900 block of Sarra Lane near Springtown and dug a grave under a bridge. The couple buried the child in a diaper and wrapped her in a blue blanket. Beard put some logs and rocks on the dirt over the grave, and the couple left the two shovels near the bridge.

Afterward, for reasons not clear, they rented a room at the Extended Stay motel in the 1900 block of West Pleasant Ridge Road in Arlington. The room was registered to Beard.

Beard was arrested the next day on drug charges and traffic violations unrelated to the child's death.

From jail, he repeatedly tried to call Botello. He contacted his aunt Trina McKenzie, who went to the motel and found her.

When McKenzie asked Botello where Tylea was, Botello said the child was with her grandmother — Botello’s mother. But McKenzie told investigators that the grandmother, Angela Botello, said she had not seen the child in more than a month.

Two days later, on July 6, 2014, Arlington police were called to the motel to investigate a report of a missing child. After initially saying that she hadn’t seen her daughter in two days, Botello told investigators that her boyfriend had killed the child but that “he said he didn’t mean to do it.”

This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives.