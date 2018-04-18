Arlington police seized a gun and marijuana in three arrests stemming from a road rage incident.
Arlington police seized a gun and marijuana in three arrests stemming from a road rage incident. Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson via Twitter
Arlington police seized a gun and marijuana in three arrests stemming from a road rage incident. Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson via Twitter

Arlington

Road rage incident in Arlington leads to three arrests, seizure of drugs and a gun

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 18, 2018 07:22 AM

Arlington

A reported road rage incident led to Arlington police officers arresting two people on outstanding warrants and drug-related charges and a third for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, along with possession of marijuana, police say.

It all started when police received a report of squealing tires Friday night at the 400 block of Highlander Boulevard, police spokesman Christopher Cook said.

Officers "located three cars which appeared to have been in a road rage situation," Cook said.

In one car was Jerome Robinson, who was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and marijuana possession.

Robinson.JPG
Jerome Robinson
Arlington Police

The second car yielded two arrests. Jillian Cross was arrested on two charges of drug paraphernalia possession, two outstanding warrants and one count of marijuana possession, Cook said.

She "may face additional charges related to identification cards and credit cards located in her possession," Cook added.

Cross.JPG
Jillian Cross
Arlington Police

Jacob Phifer was arrested on two charges of drug paraphernalia possession, two outstanding warrants and one count of marijuana possession as well.

Phifer.JPG
Jacob Phifer
Arlington Police

The occupants of the third vehicle were released, Cook said.

The Arlington Police Department tweeted, "Road rage is down thanks to enforcement, but here is why we started. We must find out who murdered Dylan Spaid on June 25, 2017." The department is looking for a black 2014-16 BMW 5 series. McClatchy

One shuttle driver was arrested after injuring another in an incident last month that shut down the campus for over an hour. Joyce Marshalljlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Police were responding to a road rage call after a man displayed a gun at Interstate 20 and Hulen Street, Sunday, Sept. 24. The suspect was later captured. Domingo Ramirez Jr.ramirez@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  