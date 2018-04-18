Road rage incident in Arlington leads to three arrests, seizure of drugs and a gun

A reported road rage incident led to Arlington police officers arresting two people on outstanding warrants and drug-related charges and a third for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, along with possession of marijuana, police say.
It all started when police received a report of squealing tires Friday night at the 400 block of Highlander Boulevard, police spokesman Christopher Cook said.
Officers "located three cars which appeared to have been in a road rage situation," Cook said.
In one car was Jerome Robinson, who was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and marijuana possession.
The second car yielded two arrests. Jillian Cross was arrested on two charges of drug paraphernalia possession, two outstanding warrants and one count of marijuana possession, Cook said.
She "may face additional charges related to identification cards and credit cards located in her possession," Cook added.
Jacob Phifer was arrested on two charges of drug paraphernalia possession, two outstanding warrants and one count of marijuana possession as well.
The occupants of the third vehicle were released, Cook said.
Comments