More than a year after her disappearance, the search for a missing Fort Worth woman resumes

More than a year and a half after the disappearance of 25-year-old Typhenie Johnson, her friends are holding a search party on Sunday to look for her in Fort Worth.
Johnson was last seen leaving her apartment complex in far east Fort Worth near Euless in October 2016.
Johnson's aunt, Janelle Hofeldt, 48, posted a Facebook event that the party plans to search in the area of 1401 Cooks Lane in Fort Worth from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Sunday. Hofeldt said that is near the area where Johnson's ex-boyfriend, Christopher Revill, 34, lived at the time of her disappearance.
They are asking that anyone who plans to come out and help in the search to be 18 or older, to bring boots, a hat, a charged phone, walking sticks, plenty of water and identification.
Since the disappearance all of the searches by Johnson's family have come up empty.
"It's pure hell," said Hofeldt. "I wish Christopher would just man up and say what happened."
Johnson was last seen around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2016, talking with Revill outside her apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit from the Fort Worth Police Department.
The pair had severed their relationship a few months earlier.
During their talk in October, Johnson told Revill that their relationship was over. About 40 minutes later, the affidavit states that Revill went to Johnson's apartment, where she lived with her brother, and told him she left with someone who was going to fix her car.
When Revill left the apartment, her brother went outside to look around for Johnson and saw Revill close the trunk of his car and drive away, according to the affidavit.
Fort Worth police said they later recovered Johnson's sock and cellphone where Revill had been parked and later found her car keys in the parking lot. Once her brother contacted police, Revill returned to the apartment complex about 25 minutes later.
Although police said Revill was sweating excessively when he returned, he denied harming Johnson and denied parking where her belongings were found.
Revill was later arrested and indicted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. The indictment by a Tarrant County Grand Jury accused Revill of kidnapping Johnson with the intent of killing her. He has since remained in the Tarrant County jail.
Hofeldt said Revill's story to police doesn't add up.
"A person does not vanish out of thin air," said Hofeldt.
Hofeldt said the cost of organizing search parties has been a financial strain on Johnson's family, since most of her relatives live outside of Texas. As they have done with this event, they've focused a lot of their efforts on helping spread the word on social media in a Facebook group that now has over 2,500 members.
Hofeldt said that anyone wanting to volunteer with their family's search efforts can contact Art Sahlstein, an organizer, at 817-713-2888.
