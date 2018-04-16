One firefighter still hospitalized with burns after Arlington gas leak fire

One firefighter remains in Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas after suffering burns in an incident Sunday in which a gas leak caught fire.
One firefighter was released Sunday night with minor burns to his face and an Arlington Water Utilities crew member who was also injured was released around the same time, also with minor burns, said Arlington Fire Department spokesman Mike Joiner.
The firefighter still at Parkland suffered second-degree burns to his hands and face, Joiner said. All three victims are expected to make a full recovery, he said.
While the gas leak has been contained and the fire put out, investigators remained on the scene at the intersection of Ditto Street and Dugan Avenue, Joiner said.
Arlington Communications Coordinator Susan Schrock said that Arlington Water Utilities called 811 as required by law before digging and had received gas line locators. She said the crew was aware it was working near a gas line.
Atmos has not responded to a request for comment.
