One firefighter still hospitalized with burns after Arlington gas leak fire

Two firefighters and a water utility worker were burned Sunday after workmen nicked a natural gas supply pipeline while trying to repair a water leak in north Arlington. The three injured were taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment of their burns. Paul Moseley

