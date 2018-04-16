Two firefighters and a water utility worker were burned Sunday after workmen nicked a natural gas supply pipeline while trying to repair a water leak in north Arlington. The three injured were taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment of their burns. Paul Moseley
Two firefighters and a water utility worker were burned Sunday after workmen nicked a natural gas supply pipeline while trying to repair a water leak in north Arlington. The three injured were taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment of their burns. Paul Moseley

Arlington

One firefighter still hospitalized with burns after Arlington gas leak fire

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 16, 2018 01:41 PM

Arlington

One firefighter remains in Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas after suffering burns in an incident Sunday in which a gas leak caught fire.

One firefighter was released Sunday night with minor burns to his face and an Arlington Water Utilities crew member who was also injured was released around the same time, also with minor burns, said Arlington Fire Department spokesman Mike Joiner.

The firefighter still at Parkland suffered second-degree burns to his hands and face, Joiner said. All three victims are expected to make a full recovery, he said.

gasleakfireapd.jpg
A gas leak burns on an Arlington street Sunday.
Arlington Fire Department via Twitter

While the gas leak has been contained and the fire put out, investigators remained on the scene at the intersection of Ditto Street and Dugan Avenue, Joiner said.

Arlington Communications Coordinator Susan Schrock said that Arlington Water Utilities called 811 as required by law before digging and had received gas line locators. She said the crew was aware it was working near a gas line.

Atmos has not responded to a request for comment.

A construction crew hit a gas main, causing a significant leak on the east side of downtown. Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Several people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a house in Hurst and caused it to burst into flames. Courtesy/Clyde Driskell

A video posted on Twitter this morning shows firefighters responding to a garage fire on Stafford Drive. McClatchyCourtesy of Andy Wheeler

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  