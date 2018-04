Two Arlington firefighters were injured while responding to an apparent gas leak that occurred Sunday afternoon at Ditto Avenue and Dugan Street, according to an early report.

The injuries have not yet been confirmed by the Arlington Fire Department.

Arlington Police Department spokesman Christopher Cook confirmed that police officers are in the area directing traffic, while Arlington firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Four medical units responded to the location, reports said.

