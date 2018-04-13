Investigators have identified and plan to interview a person of interest in this case.
Someone kicked over water bottle and then a man was stabbed to death, police say

By Mitch Mitchell

April 13, 2018

ARLINGTON

A kicked-over water bottle led to a fight that ended with a man's death on Friday, according to Arlington police.

Police officers responded to a disturbance call about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of West Randol Mill Road.

When officers arrived they saw a man lying in the parking lot with a stab wound, police said. The man was taken a hospital where he was pronounced dead on Friday.

Investigators determined the man had been in a fight with another man after a water bottle was kicked over, the release said.

Detectives are collecting evidence and any video that may have captured the offense, and are interviewing witnesses police said. Investigators plan to interview a person of interest.

The person of interest has been cooperative and investigators are working with his attorney to obtain his version of events, police said.

