How much will you pay to pee? One local music venue plans to find out

At the Levitt Pavilion, people value where they can use the bathroom.

For some, it may be as important as the live music on stage.





Two years ago, the Levitt saw an attendance drop when fans lost access to Arlington City Hall's indoor restrooms due to renovations.

And when the popular free outdoor live music venue brought in an air-conditioned restroom trailer last year, attendance went back up.

"People are really, really resistant to porta potties," said Cathy O'Neal, the Levitt's communications director. "People would rather line up for that trailer rather than go to an empty porta potty right next to it."

On Wednesday, the Levitt kicked off a gofundme campaign to raise $75,000 to help pay for the $2 million project that will include indoor restrooms, a hospitality suite and a deck overlooking the pavilion.

"We’re doing the go fund me campaign as a way for our average family concert-goer to be able to contribute and feel a part of the project and set $75,000 as what we believe to be an attainable goal and yet get us closer to the finish line," O'Neal said.

Using the slogan, "Potty On," the Levitt, is trying to inject a little humor into its toilet talk.





The Levitt needs YOUR help to build bathrooms! Give, then share the link, and flush those porta-potties away! https://t.co/E00MD0EEHE — Levitt Arlington (@LevittArlington) April 11, 2018

If you contribute $500, you get a silver potty pass that allows you to go to the front of the line for one year.

If you contribute $1,000, you get a get a gold potty pass to jump to the front of the line for two years.

What will a $5,000 get you? Your name on a bathroom stall. But sorry, the toilet paper will not be monogrammed.

Most of the $2 million has has already been raised through large donations, including from Baylor Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation. The plan is to build the facility after the fall season ends in October.

The Levitt is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and kicks off its season with Ray Wylie Hubbard on May 18. Most shows average 1,800 to 2,000 patrons. Last year, the Levitt attracted more than 118,000 people for its run of concerts.

